Milan, will the money arrive for the big coup thanks to the Champions League?

Il Milan qualified to the semifinals of Champions League after two very intense matches against Napoli. It is an authentic feat for the Rossoneri who will also bring important revenues to the club’s coffers. This means that in the summer Maldini could make the necessary reinforcements to strengthen the squad. At the moment there are several names viewed by the management, all with two defined characteristics: young and futuristic.

Even outgoing Milan questions themselves. There are several players who will leave the club in January. So let’s see the club’s plans for next season.

Dest away from Milan: 100%

Il Milan decided not to buy Serginho Dest. The American has disappointed this year and his redemption price is judged too high. He will then return to Barcelona, ​​from which he will leave for a new destination. Until some time ago it was also thought that the Rossoneri could renegotiate the cost of the redemption with the Spanish, but this idea seems to have definitively faded. The just 325 minutes played in Serie A, despite the ailments of Calabria and Florenzi, testify to Pioli’s lack of confidence in the former Ajax. For the right band, therefore, new profiles will be sought.

Adlì away from Milan: 100%

Yacine Adlì he played just 122 minutes in Serie A and his fate seems sealed. Pioli doesn’t trust him, to the point of not trusting him even in the match against Bologna, in which he fielded 10 reserves. In the summer Milan retained him, despite having several loan requests in Serie A. Next summer, however, he will leave and could do so permanently. In fact, the player is of interest both in Serie A and in Ligue1. His fate therefore seems to be sealed.

Get your ball Milan: 35%

Il Milan continue to monitor the situation Balogun. The latest news report Leipzig’s interest in the English forward. The German club has already made initial contacts with agents from the class of 2001. According to rumors from England, Arsenal will not listen to offers of less than 30 million euros. The player remains on the Rossoneri’s restricted list of goals for next season. The Rossoneri seem determined to attempt a first gài assault in the next few weeks.

Kocku al Milan: 25%

From England comes a rumor that the Milan he would have accelerated to bring in the Rossoneri Orkun Kock. The Turkish midfielder of Feyenoord, in the past close to Roma, is one of the protagonists of the great Feyenoord ride, both in the Europa League and in the championship. Born in 2000, the player has a valuation of around 30 million. The Rossoneri seem strongly interested in him because he has unique characteristics.

Greenwood al Milan: 15%

According to rumors from Spain, and precisely from the online newspaper ReliefMilan would be interested in Mason Greenwood. The United full-back had been banned by United following allegations of violence by his girlfriend. In the end the boy was acquitted of all charges, but his experience in Manchester seems to be over. This is why Maldini is thinking about it. Greenwood is a class of 2001 with significant room for improvement. Having put his bad experience behind him, he just wants to restart and Milan could be a good opportunity. It is therefore a hypothesis to be taken into consideration.

David Luciani