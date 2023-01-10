Doubts in defense. Chances for Lazetic, Adli and Vranckx during the race. Thiaw disqualified. More than 60,000 at San Siro: an eighth of the Italian Cup is the Rossoneri record

It will be a forcibly remodeled Milan that Pioli is studying to overcome the round of 16 of the Italian Cup against Juric’s Turin. Injuries – many – and calendar – compressed – oblige the coach to put his hand quite drastically to a starting eleven who has remained unchanged in the last two league outings with Salernitana and Roma.

Ransom — The most substantial novelty will be at the center of the attack because, as was highly predictable, Giroud will refuse a game, or at least a good part of it. The doubt therefore, with Origi and Rebic injured, was between De Ketelaere and Lazetic and the choice will almost certainly fall on the Belgian, who is looking for redemption in his first appearance as a starter for two and a half months now. Behind him the titular trident could be confirmed in the latest releases, therefore Saelemaekers, Diaz and Leao. Particular confirmations are filtering especially on the number 10 (and be careful that there cannot be an inversion between him and De Ketelaere, with the Spanish false nine). Another sure to play is Pobega, who will take over Bennacer and will place himself next to Tonali, disqualified on Saturday in Lecce in the championship and therefore very titular with Toro.

arrangements — The biggest doubts this time are in defense, between the need to let someone rest (especially Calabria and Theo) and absentees who would have been useful (Thiaw carries a one-match disqualification from Germany). Three-man defense – which didn’t give great satisfaction, shall we say, in the last sections of the latest releases – or a four-man defense? With a four-man defense one could hypothesize a line composed of Kalulu, Tomori, Gabbia and Dest, while a three would mean central Kalulu, Tomori and Gabbia, with some arrangements on the wingers such as full-band Saelemaekers and Dest diverted to the left. Evaluations in progress, with one certainty: during the match Adli and the returning Messias will be used on the trocar, as well as Vranckx in the midfield and probably Lazetic in the forward. Meanwhile, it is record sales for an eighth of the Rossoneri’s Italian Cup: about 60,000 coupons sold between season-ticket holders and single tickets. See also “Andy Warhol Super Pop”: the genius of the visionary artist on display at Palazzo Barolo from 20 November

