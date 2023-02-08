Theo Hernandez could say goodbye to Milan if the Rossoneri do not qualify for the next edition of the Champions League. The team’s current situation does not lead to optimism, which is why the risk of a transfer of the Frenchman exists. Without the European proceeds, in fact, the team would face a downsizing. Added to this problem is that of Lion. The Portuguese, excluded from the owners in the last two games and with his contract expiring in 2024, seems increasingly distant from Milanello. The club is boiling at the moment. The whole summer shopping campaign has been rejected. It is necessary to regroup in order not to see a patrimony disperse. Meanwhile, Maldini must also find those reinforcements that the team needs if they don’t want to go backwards from a technical point of view.

Leao away from Milan: 80%

The chances are growing that Raphael Leo be sold in June. There is no agreement with the player for the renewal of the contract and the latest exclusions lead the Portuguese away from Milan. The Rossoneri value the player at 100 million euros and they expect that figure if it goes on the market in the summer. In addition to Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City could join him. The more time passes, the more the possibility that Leao will leave Milan and Serie A increases.

Hernandez via dal Milan: 30%

Theo Hernandez has a contract with the Milan which expires in 2026, but the current situation of the Rossoneri requires reflection. If Pioli’s team does not qualify for the next Champions League, there would be a loss of around 80 million. This would mean having to sacrifice a big to make ends meet. French would be the main candidate both in terms of appeal and the capital gain it would generate. His farewell at the moment is only hypothetical, but the recent performances also lead to reflection.

Zaniolo to AC Milan: 50%

The transfer of Zaniolo at Galatasaray he hasn’t canceled the rumors that the player would like to join the Rossoneri next summer. In fact, a 35 million clause valid only for Serie A has been inserted on the former Roma’s contract. In the summer, therefore, the Rossoneri could pay the clause and bring the player back to Italy. Zaniolo has accepted the Turkish club in order not to stay 6 months in mothballs in Rome, but it is clear that his desire remains to play for Milan. In the summer, therefore, there may be a flashback.

Pulisic al Milan: 10%

In England they revive the interest of Milan per Pulisic. Chelsea’s spending spree, combined with the Blues’ current crisis and extra-large squad push the American out of the club at the end of the season. Maldini has always liked the name of the former Borussia Dortmund, but there has never been a real negotiation, also because Ziyech was the player who most interested. However, due to his age and potential, Pulisic could be the right man to strengthen the squad. For this the negotiation could take off in summer.

Asensio al Milan: 10%

Il Milan would come back up Asensio. The rumor comes from Spain, according to which the striker has not found an agreement for the renewal with Real Madrid, while the track that wanted him to Barcelona, ​​would have faded. For this reason, the Rossoneri would be back in the game. However, the Daily Express let it be known that Liverpool and Arsenal would also be on the player. At the moment, therefore, the Rossoneri are in the big group with the other clubs. Much will depend on the continuation of the season.

David Luciani