Milan, you are missing a leader: Leao unsympathetic

Rafael Leao yesterday he was the worst on the pitch Milan against Newcastle. The Portuguese was indolent and the mistake of the missed goal weighs like a boulder. Instead of “breaking the door” (Pioli docet) he attempted an unlikely back-heel goal, kicking the clods of the ground. That play was the symbol of the Portuguese’s arrogance who, once again, proved incapable of leading the team to victory. His mistake actually cost Milan the success and it wasn’t the only one of an evening to forget.

Leao, the sins of a failed champion

Rafael Leao He’s 24 now and needs to start thinking like a professional. The mistakes made yesterday demonstrate that the Portuguese continues to consider football more of a hobby than a profession. It’s not possible, in a Champions League match, to play the ball that way. This year the former Lille player also chose to wear the number 10 shirt, taking on additional responsibilities. Well, the first test failed miserably. The Portuguese showed that he doesn’t have the makings of a leader and that he is still smoky and not inclined to play for the team. In short: despite having important technical skills, he still doesn’t have the skills needed to be a champion. After all, his score in the Champions League is miserable. Last year, Milan reached the semi-finals, but he scored just 1 goal in 11 games. Overall we have 2 goals in 16 games. Too little for someone with his qualities.

Examination of conscience

Il Milan he invested a lot in Lion last summer, renewing his contract until 30 June 2028 at a fixed base of 5 million plus bonuses. A top player signing. Now it’s up to him to prove he is. The Rossoneri need him to step into the role of leader perfectly because, at the moment, it is difficult to identify one. The former Lille player will never have Ibra’s personality, but on the pitch it is reasonable to expect very different attitudes from him than those seen last night. Class is not enough if it is not accompanied by malice and professionalism. To demonstrate that he has matured, it will not be enough for the Portuguese to improve on last year’s numbers, but he will need to put the team on his shoulders in the games that count and start thinking as a team and not as an individual.

This must be the season of consecration for him. Matches like the one against Newcastle are no longer acceptable. It’s time for the Rossoneri number 10 to demonstrate that he is worthy of that shirt worn by so many champions in the past.

Davide Luciani

