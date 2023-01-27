Maldini was convinced, but the Rossoneri can’t spend. From the English offer of 27.5 million plus 4.5 bonus. Probably another five months with Mou

Luca Bianchin-Massimo Cecchini

The world of football, if it had not been understood, is not that of twenty years ago. The Thursday of Nicolò Zaniolo confirms. In the last 48 hours, Zaniolo has received an offer of 29 million plus bonuses from Bournemouth, third from bottom in the Premier League, and has understood that he cannot go to Milan for economic reasons. These are the balance of power in Europe and they won’t change in the short term (indeed…). Naturally, this is not good news for Zaniolo, even if, despite this, he has already said no to the offer from the English club. However, to understand the situation it is necessary to start from Milan. Nicolò and Paolo Maldini, in recent days, had reached something more than an understanding. Not only was there a willingness to shake hands (and sign a five-year deal), there was a strong choice on both sides. For Maldini, Zaniolo was the first and probably only choice: a talented player to regenerate physically and above all mentally. For Zaniolo, Milan would have been the ideal destination. The last 24 hours have made it clear that there will be no handshake, barring sensational surprises.

Rome’s no — Milan would have taken Zaniolo with a formula and an affordable price. The formula: a loan with the right to buy or, more realistically, a loan with a conditional obligation on qualifying for the Champions League. The price: 18 million plus bonuses as a first idea, a figure between 20 and 25 as a possible outcome of the negotiation. Roma, however, raised a wall and remained in its position: Zaniolo leaves for a figure in the order of 30 million and without the obligation to buy conditioned by a qualification in the Champions League that Milan curiously seeks… to the detriment of Roma itself. See also “Remembering Sara” The volley match for Anzanello

No effort — In essence, Milan has taken note of the gap, which cannot be filled unless the budget guaranteed by the owners for the summer and almost completely invested is exceeded. RedBird has guaranteed an amount for the summer transfer market that includes around 45 million spent on signings and redemptions for Messias and Florenzi, as well as sums for signings. In January, therefore, Milan can invest a few million, perhaps those guaranteed by qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League, but not upset their investment plan. And Zaniolo on the one hand is a great technical and athletic talent, on the other he has experienced serious injuries and has disappointed several times in terms of application. An investment in him, especially in the order of 30 million, for the property would probably involve too high risks. In the background, but not too much, naturally remains the theme of the relationship between RedBird and Maldini – who spoke to the attacker’s manager yesterday – with the autonomy of the technical area established by the contract renewal on July 1st. An agreement that came after days of tension, rather than on the impetus of a convinced relationship of trust.

Insults and hard line — In light of this, it is obvious that Zaniolo is a little disappointed by the turn the negotiation with Milan has taken, despite several players filling him with messages, hoping that he will reach them, as many Rossoneri fans do on Instagram. Speaking of messages, what is happening to him “at home” is instead making Nicolò angry, because the storm of “bad” yellow and red cheering is filtered from social media to his private cell phone. Obviously, then, that going to “Verona of the Premier League” – third from bottom in the standings and with a not even stratospheric signing offer by English standards (about 3 million) – is certainly not the best for Zaniolo, who is currently looking for a project more than a salary, so much so that at Milan he would have chosen to earn the same current amount (plus bonuses) with an increasing contract. And now? While awaiting any last-minute twists, the possibility that Nicolò will remain at Roma is rising, as is the club’s willingness to take a sort of hard line, even if those close to Mourinho say that, if he stays, it will be unlikely the technician would not use it when needed. It is no coincidence that, in addition to Ziyech, the name of Henrichs from Leipzig Morale is now also mentioned: the risk that between now and June the case will swell is great. By not signing the renewal, then, his value will go down and the suitors will grow. Whatever happens, it will be war. See also Last days among the boys before the stop for everyone

