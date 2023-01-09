The agenda was proposed by a majority councilor and approved in the city council. The goal is to transform the city and make it even more pedestrian-friendly

Paschal Ancona

From 1 January 2024 Milan will be a city entirelylimit 30”. The City Council, in fact, has officially approved a agenda which imposes the speed limit of 30 km/h throughout the city. The proposal, in particular, at the first signing of Marco Mazzeicouncilor of the majority, expects to “proclaim Milano Città 30, establishing the speed limit in urban areas at 30 km/h as of January 1, 2024 and to predict, as they have done Paris and Brusselsthat after that date on some selected high-speed roads there may be limits to 50 km/h”.

Milano Città 30, “a historic passage” — Mazzei himself defined the choice as “a fundamental, historical passage”, which veers towards the creation of “one completely different city”. In this way, the councilor continues, he will improve “the air quality and the well-being of the city”, allowing for “much more radical choices on public space management and on the very idea of ​​the street”.

campaign of comunication — Everything, as foreseen in the agenda, will be preceded by an “extension campaign of comunicationinformation and involvement of citizens, citizens and city users”, through dossiers that help to understand how big the opportunity is for a city with a limit of 30 km/h.

the ultimate goal of Milano Città 30 — Furthermore, the approved text still speaks of a "dashboard", in which to monitor data on road accidents, on pollution, road congestion and more, involving the various stakeholders. To each of them, the Municipality would like to ask to be done campaign promoter, so as to make change something particularly shared. The final objective of the measure, says Mazzei, is precisely to try to transform the citymaking what for example today are Zone 30 Zone 20 or residential zones, therefore pedestrian-friendly.