An unmissable appointment for climbing enthusiasts: Milano Climbing Expo, the climbing festival organized by Urban Wall which returns on 10 and 11 February in its fourth edition.

The North Face, technical partner of Urban Wall since last year, will participate in the event with the climbing champion and THE NORTH FACE team athlete Caroline Ciavaldini who will be the protagonist of a talk on the evening of Friday 10 and who will lead a workshop in two sessions on Saturday 11 February.

On Friday 10 February from 8.30 pm during the “Talk & Video Show”, Caroline, award-winning climber and protagonist of the docufilm “BABY STEPS”, will tell how she reconciles her role as a mother with that of a top-level athlete. A moment of discussion on a very topical issue that involves female athletes but also millions of women divided between work and family. An opportunity to raise awareness and commit to a profound change of mentality and approach in order to allow all mothers to continue pursuing their goals.

On Saturday 11 February from 10.00, Caroline will lead the “Climbing with Caroline” workshop, a great opportunity to climb together with an extraordinary athlete amidst chats, curiosities and tricks of the trade. The first time slot with Caroline will be from 10 to 11, the second from 12 to 13.

Two days dedicated to all-round climbing, including climbing marathons, workshops and talks for enthusiasts and for those approaching this sport for the first time.

The complete program of the event and more information on the methods and costs of participating in Milano Climbing Expo are available here: