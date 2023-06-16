Home » Milano Cortina 2026, the rights of 22 Asian countries at Infront – Sport Marketing News
Milano Cortina 2026, the rights of 22 Asian countries at Infront – Sport Marketing News

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced today that Infront has been awarded the exclusive broadcasting rights in 22 Central and Southeast Asian countries for the XXV Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the XXXIV Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028, the XXVI Olympic Winter Games 2030 and the Games of the XXXV Brisbane 2032 Olympics, as well as for the Youth Olympic Games of the period.

The agreement provides that Infront will become the exclusive owner of the media rights (all languages; all media platforms) in Afghanistan, Brunei, Cambodia, Chinese Taipei, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Anne-Sophie Voumard, director general of television services and marketing at the IOC, said: “We look forward to working with Infront to ensure fans across the region have access to comprehensive Olympic coverage, both through television digital than clear text”.

Philippe Blatter, President and CEO of Infront, said: “We have been working with the IOC for several years and have demonstrated our ability to bring the Olympic Games to a wider audience. We are delighted to expand our partnership with the Olympic Movement and look forward to bringing all the passion and positivity the Games represent to sports fans across Asia.”

