During the second evening of the Sanremo Festival, Amadeus e Gianni Morandi unveiled to the public the two finalist proposals of the ideas competition “The school for the Mascots of Milano Cortina 2026”. The initiative, launched by the Organizing Committee of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Merit, involved students from primary and lower secondary schools from all over Italy who presented over 1,600 design ideas by Mascotte.

The authors of the finalist drawings, from which the Organizing Committee will take inspiration to develop the Mascots, were the pupils of two lower secondary schools: the Sabin Comprehensive Institute of Segrate in the province of Milan and the Taverna Comprehensive Institute in the province of Catanzaro.

The first proposal, the one created by the young students of the Istituto Comprensivo Sabin in Segrate (MI), depicts two typical mountain flowers: an edelweiss and a snowdrop. In their wanderings made of unexpected encounters, funny messes and obstacles to overcome, the edelweiss and the snowdrop will become an exceptional example of perseverance: two small flowers which, showing extraordinary resilience, will overcome colossal challenges to finally get to experience the great emotions of the Games.

The students of the Istituto Comprensivo di Taverna (CZ), on the other hand, proposed the design of a pair of stoats, with the intention of illustrating the inclusive nature of the Games. The two small mammals are brothers and have a precise idea in mind: the Olympics and Paralympics are for everyone and for everyone and therefore there will also be room for two stoats that have nothing to envy from other sportsmen.

With the announcement of the finalist designs at Sanremo 2023, two new phases begin in the process of designing and creating the actual mascots. The first provides for the involvement of the public who, until 28 February, will be able to express their preference for one of the two drawings on the Milano Cortina 2026 website (milanocortina2026.olympics.com). After this listening phase, we will move on to advanced development in terms of graphics and design.

“It’s amazing – declares the President of CONI and of the Organizing Committee of Milano Cortina 2026, Giovanni Malagò – the potential that under 14 students from all over Italy have shown us with their ideas. The one between school and sport is a winning link in which we want and must invest more and more, also in view of the Olympics and Paralympics in Italy. On behalf of Italian Sport and the Organizing Committee, I would like to express our gratitude to the Ministry of Education and Merit, to all the administrative and teaching staff and above all to the youngsters, for having believed in this project together with us”.

“A special thank you – adds the CEO of Milano Cortina 2026, Andrea Varnier – goes to Rai, the Sanremo Festival and Amadeus which, since the awarding of the Games to Italy to date, have never failed to support the Milano Cortina 2026 project. Teaming up is essential to organize the most important sporting event in the world. world in our country. The path that will lead us to the official mascots of the next Italian Games is experiencing a moment of great importance: the boys and girls of Italian schools have enthusiastically joined our proposal; now it’s up to the public at home to express their preference”.