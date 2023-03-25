The Board of Directors of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation met yesterday at the headquarters of the organizing committee, at the Allianz Tower in Milan, to unanimously approve the 2026 lifetime budget. 2019 at the time of application. Despite the pandemic situation, the conflict in Ukraine and the various economic problems, the document states, the budget remained the one budgeted for in 2019, around 1.5 billion euros. “Maintaining this result will only be possible through careful and constant work to improve the efficiency of the organization in agreement with all the stakeholders and with the support of the IOC and IPC” it ​​reads.

Giovanni Malagò, president of the organizing committee, stated: “We have entered the operational planning phase. The approval of the 2026 lifetime budget is good news. The Milano Cortina 2026 bid, despite being a candidacy that will use over 90% of existing or temporary systems, requires rapid interventions and the work of the Board of Directors is, as always, truly indispensable”.

“Thanks to everyone’s commitment and constant dialogue with stakeholders – added the CEO of the Foundation, Andrea Varnier – we have started a strategic analysis of the lifetime budget and its optimization. Despite the macroeconomic context in which we operate and of which we are aware, today’s is a first step that gives us energy to project forward focused on the ambitious work that awaits us”.