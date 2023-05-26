Milano ring roads bets on the Winter Olympics – Sport Marketing News

Milano Serravalle – Milano Tangenziali SpA – historic motorway concessionaire headed by the FNM group, strongly committed to the development of programs for increasingly inclusive, safe, sustainable and user-friendly mobility, presented yesterday, at the Palazzo delle Stelline in Milan, three innovative projects for the future of

Lombard mobility.

The event, organized by the President Beniamino Lo Presti and the Chief Executive Officer Pietro Boiardi, jointly with the President of FNM SpA, Andrea Gibelli, saw the participation of Alessandro Morelli, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, as well as that of Claudia Maria Terzi, Councilor for Infrastructures, Franco Lucente, Councilor for Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Christian Malangone, Member of the BoD of the Milano Cortina Foundation and Luigi Roth, President of Autostrada Pedemontana Lombarda. The motorway network, of which Milano Serravalle – Milano Tangenziali is the concessionary, surrounds the city of Milan and extends over a large part of Lombardy: from the West to the East ring road, from the North ring road to the innovative Rho-Monza section up to the A7 from Milan in Serravalle Scrivia.

For this reason, the regional road system will be a fundamental element in making the success of the next Olympics even more marked. The three projects that have been presented are part of the context of enhancement and innovation of the Lombard infrastructure. “Milano Green Door” is the first MaaS (Mobility as a service) project in Italy.

This is the urban redevelopment of an area on the A7, at the entrance to the southern gate of Milan, a fundamental junction for various destinations in the area, on which an information and tourist center will be built to serve the city of Milan, the Region and the upcoming Olympics , alongside a new Courtesy Point for electronic toll and related services. A parking space will be available and, thanks to the collaboration with the FNM group, it will be possible to rent e-bikes or e-Cars.

The project also includes the construction of a cycle path that will connect to the one already present along the Naviglio Pavese, a co-working and relaxation area equipped with latest generation digital connections and healthy food distributors. The project is completed with the construction of a photovoltaic panel system that will self-power the site and generate one of the first energy communities.

The second project, “Smart Road and Advanced Traffic Control Systems”, concerns the creation of an intelligent infrastructure in the traffic heart of the Milanese ring-roads: a dual-technology smart road which, combined with a technologically advanced traffic detection system, will make it possible to monitor traffic flows in real time, process forecasts and determine the consequent management and mitigation actions for inconvenience.

The new infrastructure will introduce a new way of traveling along the ring roads, indicating speeds and recommended exits and providing more precise information on distances traveled and on how to approach the journey. Lastly, the third project envisages the introduction of two new technologies which will allow more innovative and effective management of the motorway network: the Dynamic GIS (Geographic Information System) and the so-called Digital Twin, i.e. a digital replica of the entire infrastructure.

Through latest generation sensors and advanced technologies, the maintenance status of the infrastructure will be monitored and the scheduling of related interventions will be managed. By importing data from

traffic it will be possible to carry out particular simulations to predict how these interventions impact on the

fluidity of mobility. The Dynamic GIS system and the Digital Twin of the infrastructure will communicate with both

platforms for monitoring the works of art and the superstructure with the Smart Road system.

Beniamino Lo Presti, President of Milano Serravalle – Milano Tangenziali SpA underlined how “The title Towards the 2026 Olympics: the future makes its way is significant with respect to what our company wants to do. A new way of offering new, digitized and sustainable services.

Because Milano Serravalle – Milano Serravalle has all the characteristics to keep faith with the objectives and the effects of this great event, intrinsically connected to the entire infrastructural layer of the Milanese and Lombard territory”. The President of FNM SpA Andrea Gibelli commented as follows: “We are here to announce projects that make us proud and place us within the objective of the Lombardy Region and of the whole group: the desire to fully integrate mobility on iron with that on rubbers. We need to overthrow the paradigm that has always seen them in competition and, to make this objective concrete, we need to give correct information to users and citizens so that the Lombard Smart Land can allow them to make the best choice thanks to predictive models with a high technological and innovative value”.

Pietro Boiardi, Chief Executive Officer of Milano Serravalle – Milano Tangenziali SpA presented the three projects on which the company is working and will be working on in the coming years in view of the Milan – Cortina 2026 Olympics: “these three projects place us in all respects in a context dynamic and innovative that distinguishes our company more and more in order to be able to guarantee users an increasingly efficient mobility and road system service. With the Smart Road and an advanced traffic control system, thanks to the use of algorithms and Artificial Intelligence, we will be able to predict and therefore be able to mitigate potential critical issues on our network. But also the ambition to create a new road structure management system to improve the quality and safety of the service thanks to the creation of a digital twin of the infrastructure which will make it possible to evaluate a huge amount of data in real time and then run simulations virtual on infrastructural works. Finally, the will of our company to develop a project that deals with sustainability at 360 degrees, creating a real Green Door on the outskirts of Milan.

An integrated space in which the interest in eco-sustainability and the desire to provide integrated services will be combined

to users, citizens and all the tourists who will come for the Olympics, so as to represent a real e

its own novelty for how one will experience the arrival and entry into Milan”.