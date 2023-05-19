Milano Serravalle – Milano Tangenziali presents the mobility project in view of the Cortina Olympics – Sport Marketing News

Milan Serravalle – Milan Tangenziali SpA – motorway concessionaire which is part of the FNM Group – Monday 22 May, at 11.30, at the Palace of the Stars a Milanowill present three innovative projects for the future of mobility in Lombardy, also in view of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The event organized by President Beniamino You lend it and by the Chief Executive Officer Pietro boyars, jointly with President Of FNM S.p.A., Andrea Gibelliwill see the participation of Daniela Santanchché, Minister of Tourism (*pending confirmation) and of Alexander Morelli, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, in addition to those of Claudia Maria Terzi, Councilor for Infrastructures, Franco Lucente, Councilor for Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Christian Langone, Board member from the Milano Cortina Foundation eLuigi Roth, President Of Pedemontana Lombarda motorway.