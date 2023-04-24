Home » Miláre Sasínek will be coached by his former rival Holuša
“Mr. Coach Slezák guided me for 15 years. We have had a lot of success and I owe him the fact that he raised me athletically and helped me get into big athletics. After thinking the situation over together, we agreed that I needed a new impetus in my career and that would there could have been a change of coach and training group,” said Sasínek, adding that they parted ways with Slezák on good terms.

The 27-year-old runner did not succeed at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul in March, where he dropped out in the heat and did not follow up on his participation in the finals from 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Former indoor European champion and two-time world runner-up Holuš started training last year after ending his active career due to heel problems. His training group includes, for example, steeplechase runner Damián Vích and half-track runner Filip Šnejdr.

