The NBA has suspended Miles Bridges for 30 games. The Forward was arrested last year following allegations of domestic violence.

However, Bridges was not convicted, instead an agreement was reached in court. The 25-year-old received three years’ probation and two other charges were dropped.

The NBA, meanwhile, conducted its own investigation to determine the length of the suspension. All parties were questioned and witnesses were heard. The NBA also consulted with various domestic violence experts to determine next steps in the Bridges case.

The forward sat out the entire past season, and the NBA considers 20 of the 30 game suspension to have been served. In theory, Bridges could be used again after another ten-game break. His rights are still held by the Charlotte Hornets, who made Bridges a restricted free agent after the 2021/22 season.

The 12th pick from 2018 played the best season of his career and averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 80 games. The Hornets said in a statement that they were aware of the decision, but refrained from commenting further. Whether Bridges will ever appear again for the Hornets or in the NBA is open.

