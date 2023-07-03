Home » Miles Bridges returns to Charlotte and Jordan Clarkson stays at Utah in the NBA
Sports

Miles Bridges returns to Charlotte and Jordan Clarkson stays at Utah in the NBA

by admin
Miles Bridges returns to Charlotte and Jordan Clarkson stays at Utah in the NBA

The start of the free agency day was quiet on Sunday in the NBA. Winger Miles Bridges has signed a new contract with the Charlotte Hornets for one year and $7.9 million. Bridges had previously played for the North Carolina franchise from 2018 to 2022. He had missed the entire final season, having been accused of domestic violence. At that time, he was a free agent.

Rear Jordan Clarkson, voted best sixth man in the NBA two years ago, has extended his contract with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN. He would have agreed to three additional years and an amount of 55 million dollars. Eric Gordon, who won the same trophy in 2017, leaves the Los Angeles Clippers and joins the Phoenix Suns for two years. According to ESPN, the contract is for six million dollars.

Finally the rear Lonnie Walker, released by the Los Angeles Lakers, has agreed to a season with the Brooklyn Nets, still according to ESPN. The amount of the contract is not known.

See also  World Anti-Doping Agency demands four-year suspension for Russian skater Kamila Valieva

You may also like

Vienna Vikings remain undefeated in ELF

Wimbledon 2023: Brain games and conscious breathing –...

Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Advances to 2023 World...

Verstappen 42 like victories. Sainz as at Fort...

after his Basque parenthesis, the great barnum arrives...

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Hosts National Handball and...

Mexico wins Group B despite 1-0 loss to...

I’m sad, it can’t be done. Wimbledon lost...

Diego Martín Vázquez Departs as Coach of Honduran...

The Argentine Lertora and the Brazilian Sanvezzo give...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy