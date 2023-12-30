Milestone for Toumani Camara in the NBA: compatriot scores first double-double to help Portland win against Spurs

© Getty Images

Portland was able to take revenge against San Antonio in the North American professional basketball league NBA on Friday (local time). Toumani Camara’s team won 134-128 against Spurs in their own Moda Center. Our compatriot achieved a double-double, the first in his NBA career.

Portland already played against San Antonio on Thursday and the Spurs won 105-118 in the Moda Center, thanks to a strong performance by French top talent Victor Wembanyama (30 points). This time Wembanyama was missing and the Trail Blazers took full advantage of that. Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon excelled with 27 points each, but Camara also stood out with thirteen points, eleven rebounds and two assists in more than 36 minutes of play. It is the 23-year-old Brussels resident’s first ‘double-double’, in which he records double figures in two statistics, in his NBA career.

Portland is in fourteenth place in the Western Conference (out of 15) with nine wins against 22 defeats. Only opponent San Antonio (5 wins against 26 defeats) has a worse report.

Furthermore, Denver, the defending champion, lost against Oklahoma City (93-119 in the Ball Arena). Nikola Jokic scored nineteen points for the Nuggets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander guided Oklahoma to victory with forty points. Boston, the leader in the Eastern Conference (25-6), defeated Toronto at the TD Garden, 120-118. Jaylen Brown scored 31 points for the Celtics.

