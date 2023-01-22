Home Sports Milestone! Poole surpassed Clay Curry to become the youngest player in Warriors history with 500 three-pointers – yqqlm
Sports

by admin
2023-01-21 09:08

Source: NBA Wide Angle

On January 21, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Warriors’ away game against the Cavaliers is underway.

In the first quarter of the game, Poole made 4 of 6 shots and 3 three-pointers, scoring 11 points and 1 assist. According to statistics, Poole broke through 500 three-pointers in his career, becoming the youngest player in the history of the Warriors to score 500 three-pointers.

Poole became the youngest Warriors player to achieve this achievement at the age of 23 years and 215 days. The previous record was Klay (24 years and 32 days), followed by Curry (24 years and 318 days).

In this back-to-back game, the Warriors rested in large areas. Curry, Clay, Wiggins, and Dream Chaser all had a truce. Poole carried the team’s banner alone. Judging from the first quarter of the game, Poole feels very good today.

