Milicic: We didn’t play our best game, we have to keep working hard

The scoreboard and the statements of Coach Milicic, Llompart and De Nicolao at the end of the match lost by GeVi Napoli on the Estra Pistoia pitch.

Scoreboard:

Pullen 12, Zubcic 12, Ennis 10, De Nicolao, Jaworski 4, Owens 19, Sokolowski 7, Ebeling and, Lever 12, Mabor and, Bamba and Sinagra

Next Sunday 10 December at 12:00, for the eleventh day of the Serie A championship, Gevi Napoli Basket will host UnaHotels Reggio Emilia at the Fruit Village Arena PalaBarbuto

Statement from Coach Igor Milicic:

“Congratulations to Pistoia and his coach. They did a great job and showed more energy and deserved the victory. Congratulations also to the home crowd for the great atmosphere they created, and to the large group of our fans who came from Naples to support us. The match got out of hand with some unintelligent things, especially at the end of the third half. During the race we were also selfish, something that had never happened before, and we will have to work on this. Pistoia punished our mistakes by scoring important three-point baskets which gave them pace and confidence to bring home the victory. But this happens when you can’t control the game. We didn’t play our best game, Pistoia beat Milan, Venice and Sassari and are playing well, we are solid too, but we have to continue to work hard.”

Statement by Pedro Llompart, Technical Area Manager of Gevi Napoli Basket:

“We have to congratulate Pistoia. They took the game where they wanted with a great job. We didn’t play consistently in the forty minutes of the match, and so it becomes difficult to win away. However, we must remain positive and take advantage of learning a lot and be stronger in the coming days. We note once again that the Italian Serie A championship is very difficult, and to win you have to be almost perfect. This is what we will try to do next week, learning a lot from this match, and looking forward with a lot of positivity.”

Statement by Giovanni De Nicolao:

“Pistoia was very good at putting us in difficulty. It wasn’t easy to play on this pitch. We must immediately be able to erase this defeat, and learn what our mistakes were. Now let’s move on to the next home game which will be fundamental for us.”

Share this: Facebook

X

