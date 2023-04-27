Milik disappointed. “He was wandering around the pitch like a ghost.” Brutal score Football

“He was wandering around the pitch like a ghost. He should have strengthened Juventus’s attack power, but he was completely invisible” – this is how Arkadiusz Milik’s performance against Inter Milan in the rematch of the Coppa Italia semi-final was assessed by Eurosport journalists.

The Pole entered the field in the 46th minute, replacing Filip Kostic, and received “five” on a 10-point scale for his performance. This is the lowest rating at Juventus. Equally low scores were given to Bremer, Alex Sandro, Manuel Locatelli, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa.

It was not a good evening not only for Milik, but also for Juventus. Massimiliano Allegre’s side lost 1-0 and will miss the Coppa Italia final. The first match ended in a 1-1 draw, and on Wednesday Federico Dimarco scored the decisive goal in the 15th minute.

The Italians rated Milik

Journalists of the Italian “Sky Sports” rated Milik at 5.5. Only Locatelli and Bremer received a lower score. Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Fabio Miretti and Filip Kostic were rated the same.

“In the absence of Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean, the Juventus attack was supposed to start. He did not start” – wrote the journalists of “Corriere della Sera” about Milik. They rated Milik as “five”. Only Bremer (4) and Chiesa (4.5) received lower marks.

“It’s hard to be a striker in a team that doesn’t create opportunities. And Milik didn’t get a single pass into the penalty area. He fought for the ball, he covered it, but it was definitely not enough,” noted the journalists of “Corriere dello Sport”. They appreciated Milik’s efforts, rating him 5.5. Lower marks were given to Bremer (4.5), Mattia De Sciglio (5), Locatelli (4.5), Kostić (5), Di Maria (4.5), Chiesa (4.5), Paredes (5).

“The introduction of Milik was a natural but desperate move on the part of Allegre, who introduced the only available striker on the pitch. The Pole did not harm Inter’s defense in any way,” the portal calciomercato.it wrote. Milik received a “five”. According to journalists, only De Sciglio (4.5) and Chiesa (4.5) fared worse.

Inter will play either Fiorentina or Cremonese in the Coppa Italia final. The recent rivals of Lech Poznań, who won 2-0 in the first match, are closer to promotion and will defend their advantage at home on Thursday. Finals on May 24.