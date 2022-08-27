TORINO

If patience is the virtue of the strong, then Arkadiusz Milik is very strong. After years of waiting, and with some hope betrayed in the course of work, the Polish striker is ready to wear the Juventus shirt. Maybe already Saturday night at the Stadium, in a Juve-Roma that smells like the Scudetto, given that Allegri can now count only on Vlahovic and Kean, waiting for the return of Di Maria and Chiesa from their respective injuries. The negotiation to hire Milik was released yesterday, when his agent showed up in Turin to negotiate after Depay’s failure to respond to the new Juventus proposal.

Today is the decisive day for Milik with the new meeting at Continassa between the prosecutor Pantak, the intermediary De Vecchi, the CEO Arrivabene and the director Cherubini. The details on the contract until 2026 (3.5 million plus bonuses) must be filed, while with Marseille there is a principle of understanding for a loan of 2 million euros with a right of redemption (almost an obligation) set at 8. millions. The two clubs could find themselves rivals in the Champions League groups, today the draw in Istanbul, but they are allies on the market and not only because in the French club the president Pablo Longoria and the ds Javier Ribalta have grown together in Andrea Agnelli’s Juventus as observers. The 28-year-old Milik will be the vice Vlahovic and in his curriculum there is no shortage of goals: he has printed 48 in 122 matches with Napoli, from 2016 to 2021, and 30 in the 52 appearances collected with Marseille in the last 18 months. Except that he doesn’t solve Allegri’s problems and carries a long list of injuries, including two cruciate ligament ruptures. The operation is low cost for Juve and the money saved from Depay’s hiring will be used to attack Leandro Paredes. The PSG director is always a priority and the arrival of Fabian Ruiz in Paris (via Napoli) can trigger the domino effect involving Denis Zakaria. The Swiss midfielder is on the market and Roma yesterday probed the possibility of having him on loan after the Wijnaldum injury: only that Juve wants to sell him permanently and so the Giallorossi have taken time, also because first they have to take the former Belotti grenade , but a new attempt after Saturday’s game is not ruled out. Milik is also waiting for his turn, but it seems a matter of hours even if he nurtures prudence (and superstition).

The striker felt like a Juventus player in the summer of 2020 after giving the Italian Cup to Napoli on penalties, in the final against Sarri’s Juve who had wanted him to replace Higuain in blue. The Pole was about to expire his contract and refused the renewal, thanks to a pre-agreement with the sports director Paratici: so the Azzurri tried to sell him to Rome, but the deal jumped to the last minute. De Laurentiis then put Milik out of the squad for months and then Marseille took him, in January 2021, in exchange for 8 million plus 4 of bonuses and an anti-Juve clause. Which has slowed down the possible landing in the last year, when Juve tried again on two occasions (including last January when Morata seemed destined for Barcelona), and now will see Napoli collect 20% of the sale price. Historical courses and appeals. –