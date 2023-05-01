Home » Milik responds to Orsolini, Juve are missing second place – Football
(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, APRIL 30 – Orsolini doesn’t miss a penalty, Milik does, but then he makes up for it by putting a stop to the Juventus crisis. The reaction remains halfway, while Bologna’s surprising season resumes, after the defeat in Verona. Juventus goes down and in the end draws 1-1, missing the chance to overtake Lazio and conquer the solitary second place in the standings, and now sees Milan, Inter and Roma on 3 points: qualification for the next Champions League, classification at the hand and considering exclusively the questions of the field, then returns to the balance. Bologna dreams of a historic victory, but sees it get out of hand. (HANDLE).

