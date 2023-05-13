Home » Milinkovic-Savic in the final gives Sarri-breaking latest news a draw
Sports

Milinkovic-Savic in the final gives Sarri-breaking latest news a draw

by admin
Milinkovic-Savic in the final gives Sarri-breaking latest news a draw
Of Marco Cherubini

The Biancocelesti suffer but in the 94th minute they grab a precious equal in the standings: they remain third, -1 from Juve but +2 over Inter and +3 over Milan. Baroni’s team goes to +5 on Spezia

A somewhat casual punch from Milinkovic Savic 2 minutes after the defeat against Lecce (it would have been the fourth in the last 5 games), saves Lazio from a crisis which, given the progress of Sarri’s team, hovers over the biancocelesti. Chills for a missed penalty by Strefezza in the 22nd minute. A wake-up call for the hosts who pass with Immobile on an assist from Luis Alberto. The captain returned to scoring after 8 months at the Olimpico, but the team stopped. And Baroni’s Lecce takes the chair.

Oudin equalized with his left foot at the end of the first half and made it 2-1 with his right foot at the start of the second half. Lazio in confusion, dangerous only in the final with a post from Pedro and then, in the fourth of 6 minutes of added time, he scores in a scrum with Savic. Champions area always uncertain, for Lecce a close feat.

May 12, 2023 (change May 12, 2023 | 23:03)

© breaking latest news

See also  Italian football: Association lifts partial ban against Juventus fans

You may also like

Workers in Zhejiang Province Welcome to the Finals...

Shot for the title battle. If this happens...

2nd league: BW Linz ousted St. Pölten from...

Panthers QB Bryce Young shows ‘complete command’ in...

Viewing stand: Manchester City and Arsenal continue to...

This is today’s SPORT cover, Saturday May 13,...

Pidcock and Stiggerová won the short track in...

Will Still (Reims): “The impression of having given...

Finland makes a veritable false start

Saturday’s transfer gossip: Rice, Martinez, Bellingham, Silva, Ibanez,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy