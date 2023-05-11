Home » Milinkovic-Savic or Frattesi, double hypothesis for Juve. Kulusevski returns to Serie A
The Juventus is preparing to experience an incandescent championship final, with all forces concentrated on theEuropa League and on the ending of championshipbut in the meantime the management – ​​which should see the entry of Cristiano Giuntoli from Naples – is already working for the future. The goal is to strengthen the midfield with two objectives already identified.

⚪⚫ Milinkovic-Savic or Frattesi, the two choices for the Juventus midfield

The first is Milinkovic-Savic from the Laziowho was offered a contract from 4 years to 5 million per season. Should the Serbian accept the proposal, an agreement with Lotito would then be sought. But that’s not all, he’s also on the Bianconeri list David Frattesiall-round midfielder from Sassuolo who in the summer will seek the jump to a top club. He is a huge fan of Roma and dreams of playing in the team of his heart, but if the Giallorossi do not have to satisfy Sassuolo, the Juventus could attempt the lunge. Inter toomeanwhile, has taken the first steps to get to Frattesi.

🔴⚫ Kulusevski returns to Serie A, Milan and Naples will take care of it

Who surprisingly could return to the Juventusbut probably not to stay, is Dejan Kulusevski. The Swedish full-back has not been redeemed since Tottenham, the obligation not having taken place due to Spurs’ team results. Unless a new agreement between the parties, Kulusevski will return to Turin, even if the player is not entirely convinced of staying, especially if Max Allegri were to remain on the bench at Juventus. Come to think of it, they could be like this two Italian teams who are looking for reinforcements in that role: Milan e Napoli.

🔵 Eastern Naples, Kamada idea to strengthen marketing in Japan as well

Always at home Napoli you work trying to combine football and marketing. After the blows Lozano, Kim, Kvaratskhelia, Aurelio De Laurentiis he’s trying to close the shot Daichi KamadaJapanese attacking midfielder fromConcord Francoforte. The objective, as well as technical, is to enhance the marketing of the Neapolitans in the East. Also Kamada, author of 14 gol e 5 assist in 43 appearances for in the German club, it would also be a cheap deal, given that he will free himself on a free transfer in June.

