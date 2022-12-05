In a long interview with Sport Jot Down, Diego Milito retraces the most important stages of his career

In a long interview with Sport Jot Down, Diego Milito retraces the most important stages of his career. Much of the interview focuses on his experience at Inter. “I made my debut in the First Division when I was almost 21, I arrived at Inter when I was thirty. It all seems to have happened relatively late, but it was perfect that way. I feel proud, but yes, it’s true that at least in Argentina, much younger players are making their debut. There are those who are fifteen or sixteen and have played many games. When I arrived at Racing it wasn’t easy. The club was having a difficult time, especially financially. We didn’t have our own structures, we had to change every day… On the other hand, let’s say we are talking about a beautiful entity. I am a fan of theirs and have great affection for them. In my case, it shaped my personality and made me develop values ​​that still accompany me today“.

Who called you to Genoa? — “It was January 2004, my agent then told me about the possibility of signing. Its president, Henry Precious, he wanted to talk to me. He shocked me, because I had already won titles with Racing and made my debut with the national team. It felt like a step backwards, because those weren’t my expectations. Everything changed when I spoke to the president, who convinced me. I was very interested in the challenge. I accepted because this meant leaving my home and growing humanly as a person. I left my country and I have matured a lot.”

A few years later comes Inter — “I had a lot of fun that year in Genoa, with that beautiful derby that looks English. The city lives for this celebration. I remember that when I signed, in August, they had already asked me for the date of the Lanterna derby with Sampdoria, which it was in December. It was great. I wanted to go back there to come full circle. That year I won both derbies with Gasperini on the bench. A great coach who has also suffered the difficult legacy of Mou in Inter. He is extraordinary, and you can see it today at Atalanta. Precious he wouldn’t let me leave in the middle of the year. It was 2009 and yes, José called me when everything was official. He welcomed me, he told me about the club, he told me what I would find, what he would want from me. He was very kind. He asked me if I wanted to play in the 22 shirt… he was very affectionate. I appreciate him for everything he has taught me and passed on to me. Also for the possibility of being able to join a big club.”

At Inter there are Zanetti, Cambiasso, Samuel… — "They were and are friends. I have permanent contact with them. That Inter came from the scudetto won with Mourinho, but perhaps it was too little for him because with Robert Mancini he had already won many".

Ibra leaves and Eto’o arrives. Do you agree that Inter didn’t even start among the three-four favorites to win the Champions Cup? — “Yes, of course. We were quite a group. I remind you that we also took Sneijder, great quality and experience in the Champions League like Eto’o himself. They joined a block that had just won four straight championships. Inter wanted the Champions League and it is true that they had to go one step further. Everything went perfectly, all the pieces fit together, the planets aligned, every player did what he had to do… The result was a historic hat-trick.”

How is Mourinho’s power of seduction? — “Huge. He convinces you of what he wants. He has this virtue. He gets deep inside you, he handles difficult moments very well, he’s a winner… He knows when to argue and give you a caress. You know? Mourinho, metaphorically speaking, knows how to caress very good. Another thing is what you think from the outside. Inside is close, pleasant, attentive, unique”.

Does it make you angry to hear that Inter were all tactics, all defense? What is certain is that Eto’o and Pandev have played full-backs in many games — “I encourage critics to watch Inter matches without prejudice or clichés. I see it on the contrary, because I think we played with four or five forwards: Samuel Eto’o, PandevSneijder, Maicon and I. The advantage of Mou’s Inter was that the offensive players sacrificed themselves in defence. To achieve all this it was necessary to put the we before the self. We were of great support… And I insist: we had a much more offensive than defensive cut.”

How to convince Eto'o, all ego, to play behind? — "Eto'o is and was truly great, but above all for all of this. Even more than for his thirty goals and the hat-trick against Guardiola. He arrived and made himself available to the team. He played on the left wing and "He did it without any problems. It's fantastic because he's made us win titles. His attitude has always been exemplary, we've never had any ego problems. Mourinho convinced us all that it was necessary to win."

But it couldn’t have been easy for him to fill that apparently secondary role — Look, I’ll tell you what… Seeing Eto’o come out of the area where he was always decisive, the area, to make himself available to the team was something exciting, one of the best things of that year. Defended, attacked, marked. I remember the 0-1 allo Stamford Bridge with his goal. It was the Chelsea from Ancelottione of the favorites to win the final after the Barça . That was the first time we really believed we could be champions. This is also an example for young people, who if they see a super star running with that sacrifice, that humility… Something magical”.

Balotelli did not understand this. — “He was unique. He was a boy with a difficult character. With incredible but complicated virtues and qualities.”

What did Mourinho tell you after the Camp Nou defeat and qualification for the final? The night of the legendary race. There he had already signed with Real — “We didn’t know it at the time. We prepared for the match very well and it gave us peace of mind. That evening the stadium was very excited, very nervous, there was a very aggressive climate. Mourinho was on the bench, Figo sat next to him, the the final would have been at the Bernabéu… There was that important seasoning”.

The culés also heard that the referee robbed them in the first leg. Your goal was offside — “Yes, good. Mourinho told us to follow the dream, because the big difference we had with Barca is that the Champions League was a dream for us and an obsession for them. I think it really was like that. They were obsessed “In fact, they’ve admitted it many times. In our case, that dream was built. It started after we won both games against Chelsea in the round of 16 and culminated at the Bernabéu.”

It is amazing to hear Mourinho say "go out and enjoy the dream". Cruyff said such a thing to his men in the Wembley final against Sampdoria. — "That was it. He asked us to play with that dream. We listened to it as it turned out."

Zanetti crying, Eto’o too, Moratti, Moratti’s dream… — “It’s hard to explain in words. I was thirty. It was like touching the sky with my hands. My dream, one of these, was also to make my debut in the Champions League, but play a game, not even win it. We discussed it with my brother when he was little and we lived in Argentina.I also want to point out that one of the things that made me happiest was seeing Moratti so happy. Her father already won her at the time of Helenio Herrera. I know how much he fought to win it. He wanted her. It was our father Moratti, an extraordinary president, always present”.

What was amazing is how quickly that team disbanded. Rafa Benitez has arrived. There has been talk of a possible mutiny against the coach led by Materazzi — “Nothing, there was no revolt. It was a team of a certain age, with certain good vices, but vices after all. A block with a lot of experience, and Rafa wanted to implement some things that didn’t go well. Despite this , we won the Club World Cup and the Italian Super Cup. The following year also the Italian Cup. Logically we lowered the level, but winning the Treble isn’t easy. It was difficult to stay up there.”

What vices? Well, I know you won’t tell me — “Way of training, methodologies… He had a more group methodology… There is no doubt that Rafa is a great coach.

Mourinho wanted to take you to Madrid? — “Yes, we talked about it. He would have liked it because he told me, but he knew Inter wouldn’t let me go.”