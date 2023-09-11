MILLET LAUNCHES THE NEW SITE

Objective: to strengthen the proximity of the brand, personalize the purchasing experience and consolidate the bond with the community of athletes and enthusiasts of the vertical world who find in Millet and its equipment proposals a point of reference for tackling expeditions in extreme conditions but also to take your first steps and approach the mountains in total freedom and safety.

The new Millet website dedicated to the Italian consumer is a virtual window on the collections designed to tell the brand’s DNA and its sustainability path, focus attention on the quality and technicality of the products and equipment, support the consumer in choosing the right garments to practice sports and experience the mountains!

On the occasion of the launch, the heart of the platform is Intense Shoe, the first trail running shoe designed by the 100% Made In France brand, developed at the Advanced Shoe Factory 4.0 (ASF 4.0) factory of the Chamatex group, in Ardèche. In fact, in spring the French vertical brand entered the world of sky running – with the Trilogy Sky line – and trail running – with the Intense collection – the result of the desire to evolve and follow the natural evolution of the mountains and of its enthusiasts.

Trail running, sky running, mountaineering, ski mountaineering, hiking, climbing… but also free time and outdoor lifestyle! The all-Italian platform hosts a vast range of products – clothing, backpacks, shoes and accessories – highly performing, resistant and reliable designed to accompany athletes and mountain enthusiasts on every type of terrain and peak. But not only! Each product has dedicated sections with detailed technical data sheets and care tips, offering a simple, clear and transparent customer experience.

“In this important phase of development of the brand in Italy, we have decided to invest in e-commerce dedicated to the Italian consumer, an operation which, in synergy with our stores and specialized shops, will allow us to strengthen our presence on everything the Italian territory” – declares Hervé Sergio Locatelli, Sales & Marketing Director of Millet Mountain Group for Southern Europe – “After the opening of the Turin store last January, we believe that it is essential to get closer and closer to our consumers by guaranteeing provide them with the best possible service, from a physical and virtual point of view”.

The launch of the e-commerce dedicated to Italian consumers reinforces the brand’s commitment to this country which has always been very close and closely linked to its history. From the collaboration with Walter Bonatti who enthusiastically participated in the development of the most modern mountain backpacks in 1959, to Reinhold Messner who chose Millet and the iconic backpack with the triangular tricolor flag for the first ascent of Everest without oxygen in the history… to the most recent collaboration with the Society of Matterhorn Alpine Guides who wear Millet and participate in the development of the products by testing the technical garments in the most extreme conditions.

Discover the new Italian site here:

