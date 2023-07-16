MillionDAY and MillionDAY Extra, drawings at 20.30 Sunday 16 July – QuiFinanza

For the first time in their history, the MillionDAY and the MillionDAY Extra double: now, the draws take place twice a day, once at 13.00 and the other as usual at 20.30. The MillionDAY is one lottery based on the random extraction of 5 numbers between 1 and 55. Players can take part in the draw by filling in a ticket, even online, or by notifying the numbers to be played at the betting shop.

Tuesday 11 July, new prize of 1 million euros with the drawing at 20:30 of the MillionDAY. There are thus 261 millionaire winnings since the launch of the game.

MillionDAY, how to play

To participate in the MillionDAY it is necessary fill in a coupon by selecting 5 numbers between 1 and 55. The amount of each bet is fixed a 1 euro.

Three game modes:

single play: requires the compilation of a ticket with 5 numbers, the amount of the bet is fixed at 1 euro

multiple play: allows you to insert several single bets within the same bet slip, each made up of 5 numbers and at a cost of 1 euro. Multiple bets can be composed in different ways:

– at the betting shop, by filling in the paper ticket up to 5 games on a single ticket or verbally to play up to 10 games on a single receipt

– with the My Lotteries app, up to 10 single games via a single digital card, just show the receiver the screen with the QR-Code and make the payment at the ticket office

– online with a game account, up to 10 games in a single ticket on the sites of retailers enabled for remote collection and on the My Lotteries app

system play: you can choose from 6 to 9 numbers always between 1 and 55 to increase your chances of winning. There are two types of system:

– integral system: develops all the possible single plays, from 6 to 126 combinations, which can be composed with the selected numbers

– reduced system: develops a part of the possible single bets (6 numbers = 2 bets, 7 numbers = 3 bets, 8 numbers = 5 bets, 9 numbers = 10 bets) that can be combined with the selected numbers, therefore has costs guessing 5 numbers (among 6, 7, 8, 9 selected).

In any type of play – single, multiple or systemic – it is also possible to add the new MillionDAY Extra game option.

Il MillionDAY Extra is a second game option that players have the option to add to their bet slip when they place a MillionDAY entry. This game formula allows you to participate, with the same 5 numbers played on MillionDAY, in aadditional drawing of 5 other numbers among those remaining after the extraction of the base game.

To find out if the numbers on your game slip give access to the prizes up for grabs, you need to compare them with the numbers drawn for the MillionDAY Extra game. The cost of the bet is fixed at 1 euro and is added to the cost of the classic MillionDAY bet, whether single, multiple or systemic.

Players entering MillionDAY with a multiple entry have the option to choose whether or not to include the new game option in each of their winning number combinations. If, on the other hand, they participate in the MillionDAY with a system bet and select the MillionDAY Extra option, the latter is initially applied to all the combinations generated by the system, to then allow the players to deselect the unwanted ones.

When to play

With MillionDAY as seen now there 2 daily draws you can participate in: at 1.00pm and 8.30pm. You can play every day at any time of the day or night, with the exception of the two closing intervals of the game necessary to allow the draws: i.e. it is not possible to play between 12:50 and 13:05 and between 20:20 and 20:35.

If you want to play for several consecutive contests, you can do so by selecting the number of subscriptions you want before completing the purchase: for single play up to 20 subscription contests, for system plays and for multiple plays up to 5 subscription contests.

The bet is valid for the competition immediately following its issue but, alternatively, it is also possible to choose the time of the extraction in which one wishes to participate. In the case of subscription bets, if one of two times has been selected, the bets issued will be valid only for the competitions in the specified time.

How much you win

MillionDAY

The MillionDAY win it depends on how many numbers have been guessed:

with 2 guessed numbers you win 2 euro with 3 guessed numbers you win 50 euro with 4 guessed numbers you win 1,000 euro with 5 guessed numbers you win 1 million euro.

The amounts increase if 6, 7, 8 or 9 numbers have been played.

MillionDAY Extra

If MillionDay Extra has been added to the game:

with 2 guessed numbers you win 4 euro with 3 guessed numbers you win 100 euro with 4 guessed numbers you win 1,000 euro with 5 guessed numbers you win 100,000 euro.

How to know if you have won

To find out if you have won, you can check on the official website or through the My Lotteries app, by accessing the section dedicated to checking the MillionDAY ticket.

Simply enter the serial number of the receipt issued by the receiver manually or scan the QR Code of the game receipt using your smartphone or tablet.

Today’s frequent numbers

53

FREQUENCY 214

43

FREQUENCY 212

9

FREQUENCY 212

1

FREQUENCY 209

19

FREQUENCY 207

16

FREQUENCY 206

20

FREQUENCY 206

30

FREQUENCY 204

52

FREQUENCY 202

17

FREQUENCY 200

Today’s late numbers

20

DELAY 47

40

DELAY 30

2

DELAY 29

53

DELAY 20

7

DELAY 20

49

DELAY 20

45

DELAY 20

44

DELAY 18

33

DELAY 18

46

DELAY 17

27

DELAY 17

28

DELAY 15

52

DELAY 14

3

DELAY 13

14

DELAY 13

31

DELAY 13

15

DELAY 12

32

DELAY 11

18

DELAY 11

12

DELAY 11

6

DELAY 10

43

DELAY 10

39

DELAY 9

55

DELAY 9

5

DELAY 9

36

DELAY 8

9

DELAY 8

10

DELAY 8

19

DELAY 7

24

DELAY 6

48

DELAY 6

34

DELAY 5

35

DELAY 5

23

DELAY 5

26

DELAY 5

13

DELAY 4

38

DELAY 4

37

DELAY 4

42

DELAY 3

25

DELAY 3

21

DELAY 3

8

DELAY 3

47

DELAY 2

4

DELAY 2

17

DELAY 2

11

DELAY 1

51

DELAY 1

54

DELAY 1

41

DELAY 1

30

DELAY 1

