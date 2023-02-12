Home Sports Millrose Games: Laura Muir wins prestigious Wanamaker Mile in New York
Millrose Games: Laura Muir wins prestigious Wanamaker Mile in New York

Millrose Games: Laura Muir wins prestigious Wanamaker Mile in New York
Laura Muir (pictured competing in Boston last week) was competing at the Millrose Games for the first time

Britain’s Laura Muir won the Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games in New York.

The 29-year-old Scot crossed the line in four minutes 20.15 seconds, with British team-mate Katie Snowden finishing third.

Olympic 1500m silver medallist Muir produced a strong finish to fight back having lost the lead late in the race.

The prestigious Wanamaker Mile attracts the world’s best middle distance runners and is the showpiece event of the Millrose Games.

In the men’s Wanamaker Mile, Britain’s Neil Gourley placed second in a personal best time of three minutes 49.46 seconds.

Muir’s training partner Jemma Reekie was ninth in the women’s race, more than eight seconds back.

Earlier at the Millrose Games, an World Indoor Tour gold level, Olympic bronze medallist Josh Kerr set a new Scottish record of seven minutes 33.47 seconds to win the 3,000m.

The 25-year-old’s time moves him up to third in the UK all-time rankings.

See also  Most Chinese Super League clubs have submitted repayment materials pending review by the Football Association_Chinese Football Association_League_Season

