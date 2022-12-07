In the snapshots of the sport’s most famous bite, Mills Lane was also there. He was the one in shirt and bow tie, the referee of the rematch between the champion Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson on June 28, 1997. The match ended with the disqualification of the challenger, when he had used his teeth against the opponent for the second time. Lane passed away yesterday in Reno, Nevada, at the age of 85. This was announced by the younger of the two sons, Tommy, who explained his last hours: “His passing was very fast, but he was calm and surrounded by the affection of his family. We felt that it could have happened, but we didn’t is never prepared for all this. We’ve been watching his favorite movies these days”. It is not certain that funerals are held. “He hated them. We could have some kind of greeting, a ceremony in a bar or something like that, it’s definitely not going to be something traditional,” Tommy Lane explained.