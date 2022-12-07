Home Sports Mills Lane died, he was the referee when Tyson severed Holyfield’s ear
Sports

Mills Lane died, he was the referee when Tyson severed Holyfield’s ear

by admin
Mills Lane died, he was the referee when Tyson severed Holyfield’s ear

In 1997 he was in the ring of one of the finished matches in boxing history, he was 85 years old

In the snapshots of the sport’s most famous bite, Mills Lane was also there. He was the one in shirt and bow tie, the referee of the rematch between the champion Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson on June 28, 1997. The match ended with the disqualification of the challenger, when he had used his teeth against the opponent for the second time. Lane passed away yesterday in Reno, Nevada, at the age of 85. This was announced by the younger of the two sons, Tommy, who explained his last hours: “His passing was very fast, but he was calm and surrounded by the affection of his family. We felt that it could have happened, but we didn’t is never prepared for all this. We’ve been watching his favorite movies these days”. It is not certain that funerals are held. “He hated them. We could have some kind of greeting, a ceremony in a bar or something like that, it’s definitely not going to be something traditional,” Tommy Lane explained.

A judge

Mills Lane served as a judge in the ring, but also of Washoe County, as well as having served as district attorney. The passion for boxing was first cultivated as a boxer, then as a referee. A career that began in 1971 with the match between Gonzalez and Salavarria and was enriched with prestigious matches, including the one starring Foster and Ali the following year. He retired in 1998. In 2002 he suffered a stroke, from which he never fully recovered, and in 2013 he was inducted into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, officially becoming one of the most famous in history.

See also  Depth-Guangzhou Division First Stage Summary: Taishan Lu champions Guangzhou team is getting better

December 7th – 3.03pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Messina’s lesson at the University: «You must have...

Cristiano Ronaldo between Portugal, Al Nassr and millions:...

Love doesn’t go on vacation sequel? Thus the...

Gymnastics scandal, Carlotta Ferlito: “No little girl should...

Verona, Moroccan fans attacked with chains and batons

The Brazilian talent Martins belongs to the Pozzos,...

4 to 1 send off South Korea and...

Ag Lautaro: “He has pain in his ankle,...

Pavia-Oltrepo, derby confirmed on Sunday at 2.30pm

Here is the last friendly match to liven...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy