Ethan Horvath kept his 17th clean sheet of the Championship season against Millwall

Championship play-off hopefuls Luton and Millwall took a point apiece in a dismal encounter at The Den.

The Hatters’ failure to win means Burnley will clinch automatic promotion if they win at third-placed Middlesbrough in Friday’s late kick-off.

Both sides were starved of clear-cut chances in a dire 90 minutes of midfield scrapping, but the draw extends Luton’s unbeaten streak to eight games and keeps them well placed for a top-six finish.

Millwall, who stay in fifth spot, have more work to do if they are to consolidate their place in the play-offs as their winless run extended to three games.

The Lions’ best effort was a snapshot from Ryan Leonard in the first half which was comfortably turned round the post by Ethan Horvath, while George Long had to be sharp to beat away an effort by Alfie Doughty as Luton stepped up the pressure late in the game.

The draw means Middlesbrough are the only team who can still prevent Vincent Kompany’s Clarets from securing a top-two spot, and they need to avoid defeat to keep their slim automatic promotion hopes alive.

