Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks Gear Up for Thrilling Wild Card Series in MLB Playoffs

With the regular round of the 2023 season of Major League Baseball finished, the teams Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers will only have one day to prepare for the Series Wild Card which starts this Tuesday, October 3 at the American Family Field.

Both teams will be in charge of raising the curtain on the playoffs in the National League, promising an exciting year ahead. The Milwaukee Brewers, led by Craig Counsell, reached the Wild Card Series as the champion of the Central Division with a record of 92 wins and 70 losses. Their pitching and timely hitting have been their best assets, along with the advantage of being the home club in all matches.

On the other side, the Arizona Diamondbacks, led by Torey Lovullo, qualified for the postseason as the third wild card with 84 wins and 78 losses. They have a team with a lot of speed on the bases and capable of connecting many extra bases.

The pitching situation appears to lean towards the Milwaukee Brewers in this Wild Card Series. They have the best effectiveness in MLB and will go with their rotation ace and 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes. In contrast, the Arizona Diamondbacks will start with one of their best rookies, Brandon Pfaadt, who has had ups and downs during the season and may lack experience in this type of instance.

The Brewers also have the advantage of a fresher pitching staff and a rotation that includes Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley, and Adrian Houser, who finished the season well.

In terms of the bullpen, Milwaukee seems to have an advantage over Arizona. They have a more reinforced relief team, led by Devin Williams, while Arizona had constant problems in the final stretch, compounded by the absences of Scott McGough and Peter Strzelecki.

On the offensive side, Arizona will rely on their speed on the bases, as they were the leader in stolen bases in the National League. They have players like Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Christian Walker who can put together great rallies combining speed and power. However, Milwaukee is not far behind statistically, as they have a similar batting average and have scored just 10 fewer runs than Arizona.

Overall, it appears that the Milwaukee Brewers have more tools to win the Wild Card Series in the National League. As long as their timely hitting continues and their pitching remains strong, it will be a challenging task for the Arizona Diamondbacks to come out on top in this series.

In the end, the postseason brings a different dynamic and anything can happen on the field. But in this Wild Card Series, the Milwaukee Brewers appear to have an advantage.

