Milwaukee Brewers Name Pat Murphy as New Manager

The Brewers have reached an agreement with Pat Murphy to be their new manager, the team said Wednesday.

Murphy, who has been Milwaukee’s bench coach since the 2016 season under manager Craig Counsell, is set to take over as the team’s new manager. He previously served as the interim manager of the Padres in 2015, where he went 42-54 during his tenure. A former college coach, Murphy was also Counsell’s coach at Notre Dame.

Milwaukee GM Matt Arnold announced from the General Managers Meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona that the club was in “well-advanced negotiations” with Murphy to make him its next manager. Arnold praised Murphy, saying, “He is a man with great human quality.”

Murphy will take over a largely intact coaching staff, as Brewers owner Mark Attanasio confirmed last week that the club’s other coaches had all signed new contracts to return in 2024. The coaching staff includes pitching coach Chris Hook, bullpen coach Jim Henderson, associate pitching, catching and strategy coach Walker McKinven, hitting coaches Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson, first base coach Quintin Berry, and third base coach Jason Lane. They will be joined by new bench coach Rickie Weeks, a former player who spent 11 seasons with Milwaukee.

