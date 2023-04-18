Home » Milwaukee Bucks, bad fall for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks, bad fall for Giannis Antetokounmpo



Giannis Antetokounmpo stopped during game-1 of the match between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat.

The player fell heavily to the ground at the start of the game, then attempted to come back for a few seconds in the second quarter. Then the announcement of the stop for what is currently a lumbar contusion.

