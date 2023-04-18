Milwaukee Bucks, bad fall for Giannis Antetokounmpo

4
Giannis Antetokounmpo stopped during game-1 of the match between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat.
The player fell heavily to the ground at the start of the game, then attempted to come back for a few seconds in the second quarter. Then the announcement of the stop for what is currently a lumbar contusion.
Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) will not return to Game 1 of Bucks-Heat, per @ShamsCharania.
Giannis sustained the injury on this collision with Kevin Love in the 1st quarter 🤕pic.twitter.com/ep8RFTvVfD
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023
