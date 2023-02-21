Home Sports Milwaukee Bucks breathe a sigh of relief for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports

Milwaukee Bucks breathe a sigh of relief for Giannis Antetokounmpo

by admin
Milwaukee Bucks breathe a sigh of relief for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Substantial sigh of relief at the Milwaukee Bucks on the conditions of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For the Greek star’s right wrist there would be only a ligament sprain. Now the start of medical treatments, and the return to the field could only come after a few games of absence.

