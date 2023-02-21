5
Substantial sigh of relief at the Milwaukee Bucks on the conditions of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
For the Greek star’s right wrist there would be only a ligament sprain. Now the start of medical treatments, and the return to the field could only come after a few games of absence.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a sprained ligament in his right wrist and will undergo treatment with the expectation that he’ll be able to return to the lineup once the pain subsides, sources tell ESPN. He was examined in New York today.
