The Milwaukee Bucks would be close to signing Goran Dragic.
The Slovenian point guard is at the center of the market after the end of the relationship with the Bulls, but the Bucks would have put the overtaking arrow.
Dragic would already be in Milwaukee, the first courtship a year ago, then the player signed with the Nets.
Dragic is visiting the Bucks on Friday, sources said. The Bucks tried to sign Dragic prior to him committing to the Nets a year ago and could have agreement as soon as tomorrow.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2023
