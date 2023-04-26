Home » Milwaukee Bucks, intravenous treatments for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports

Milwaukee Bucks, intravenous treatments for Giannis Antetokounmpo

by admin
Milwaukee Bucks, intravenous treatments for Giannis Antetokounmpo

In the night the Milwaukee Bucks will try to save the season in game 5 playoffs with the Miami Heat. Obviously, all the hopes of the former NBA champions are on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has to deal with a lower back problem since game-1.

During the night Shams Charania revealed how the player, after game 4, also underwent intravenous therapy.

See also  Pierre Ménès sentenced to two months suspended prison sentence for sexual assault and released in two other cases

You may also like

Doncaster Rovers Belles: The shocking demotion of a...

Happy Grand Prize | Big Lotto 1 Billion...

Mark Allen with renewed strength against Jak Jones...

Greig Laidlaw: Former Scotland captain announces intention to...

Basketball Bundesliga: relegation from Medi Bayreuth almost sealed...

87 Years of the Rabbit 2023 to 2024...

Union Berlin wins 1-0 in Gladbach

The Ryder Cup is out of money and...

FC Bayern: Mehmet Scholl, who has been in...

Nucleus 1893 Genoa: temporary suspension communicated

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy