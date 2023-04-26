Milwaukee Bucks, intravenous treatments for Giannis Antetokounmpo

9
In the night the Milwaukee Bucks will try to save the season in game 5 playoffs with the Miami Heat. Obviously, all the hopes of the former NBA champions are on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has to deal with a lower back problem since game-1.
During the night Shams Charania revealed how the player, after game 4, also underwent intravenous therapy.
Reporting at @TheRally on Bucks going down 3-1 to Heat and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s return, which sources say included IV fluids postgame: pic.twitter.com/Ui82hjlh4B
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 25, 2023
See also Pierre Ménès sentenced to two months suspended prison sentence for sexual assault and released in two other cases