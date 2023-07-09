Milwaukee Bucks, quinquennale a Chris Livingston

The Milwaukee Bucks sign a five-year, $7.7 million rookie F Chris Livingston to a five-year contract.

The first two years are guaranteed. It is the largest total salary ever given to the last pick in the NBA Draft.

