The co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks Marc Lasry therefore has an agreement to sell its shares in the Haslam Sports Group.

The overall valuation of the operation would be 3.5 billion dollars. It is the second highest rating ever in the NBA after the 4 that, only this month, Mat Ishbia has “paid out” for the Phoenix Suns. Or at least for 57% of the shares.

And the third highest in US professional sports: In June 2022 Denver Broncos, NFL moved to Rob Walton of Walmart for $4.65 billion.

Edens and Lasry bought the Bucks from Herb Kohl in 2014 for $550 million. As part of the sale, however, Kohl promised to donate $100 million for a new arena so the franchise would stay in the city and not end up in Seattle’s sights.

Under Lasry’s tenure, the Bucks delivered on their promise of a new arena, the Fiserv Forum, which was built and opened in August 2018 and, as part of the Deer District housing project, helped redevelop part of the downtown.

Lasry’s nearly decade-long tenure as part owner of the Bucks — the last three and a half years as controlling governor — has seen the Bucks emerge forcefully into the league.

The team is now a constant contender, having captured a title and seen Giannis Antetokounmpo become two-time MVP.

According to The Athletic Marc Lasry could stay in the world of sport by evaluating other entrances.

Who is Marc Lasry?

Marc Lasry is an American entrepreneur and investment fund manager, born on September 30, 1959 in Morocco. He is the co-founder and chairman of Avenue Capital Group, an asset management firm that focuses primarily on investment opportunities in distress situations, such as bankruptcies, restructurings and financial crises.

Lasry began his career working as an attorney for the US Department of Justice and later for the investment bank Bear Stearns. In 1995 he co-founded Avenue Capital Group with his brother, which enjoyed great success in the following years due to his focus on undervalued and distressed investment opportunities.

Lasry is also known for his involvement in politics and philanthropy. He has donated large sums of money to charities and endorsed numerous Democratic political candidates, including former President Barack Obama.

Anti-Trump, in 2022 his name was compared to Inter.