Haslam Sports Group to Pay Marc Lasry $3.5B for Co-Ownership of Milwaukee Bucks

Haslam will join current co-owner Wes Edens after a months-long process that included several meetings between the parties. Haslam attended multiple Bucks games during the trade, most recently Sunday night.

Jimmy Haslam, 68, is a businessman, chairman of the board of the Pilot Flying J truck chain. His father, Jim, founded Pilot Oil Corporation in 1958, and Pilot Company is now the fifth largest company privately held in the United States, according to the Forbes 2022 ranking. The company’s 2022 revenue was $41.9 billion and the company employs 30,000 people.

Haslam already owns two professional sports franchises, the Cleveland Browns in the NFL and the Columbus Crew in MLS. Haslam has been involved in the ownership of professional sports franchises since 2008, when he bought a minority interest in the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

Recently Haslam Sports Group has continued to scan the commercial space for more opportunities, with a specific focus on the NBA. In 2012, Haslam sold his minority stake in the Steelers to buy the Cleveland Browns from Randy Lerner and take control of the franchise for $1 billion.

Since taking over the franchise midway through the 2012 season the Browns have only made one playoff appearance in 2020. Haslam took over the Columbus Crew in early 2019 and the team won the MLS Cup in 2020.

What is Haslam Sports Group?

Haslam Sports Group (HSG) is a company owned by the Haslam family, which is involved in the management of professional sports teams. The company was founded in 2012 by Jimmy Haslam, an entrepreneur and owner of the Pilot Flying J supermarket chain, along with his son, Whitney Haslam Johnson.

Currently, HSG holds majority shares in two professional sports franchises: the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL) and the Columbus Crews of Major League Soccer (MLS). Additionally, the company has a minority stake in English football club Derby County.

HSG is committed to investing in the teams it owns, both in terms of infrastructure and human resources, to improve on-field performance and increase spectator attendance. HSG also has a strong commitment to the communities in which their teams operate, partnering with local organizations to promote youth sport and support social initiatives.