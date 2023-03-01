“I’m emotional, but I’m not crazy.” The match of Mourinho begins at the final whistle. Neither Ciofani, nor Wijnaldum, let alone Dybala are the protagonists. The spotlights are all for him. José da Setubal is a swollen river. Expelled in the 2nd minute of the second half, he watched what remained of the match from the stands. But it’s those 2 minutes that suddenly take center stage. Also because the Portuguese story is detailed to say the least: «If I had that reaction it is because something happened. Piccinini gave me the red light after the fourth official told him to. And I don’t want to get into the discussion that he’s from Turin and since we’re playing against Juventus next time, he wanted me out…” The usual Mou. He pretends not to say and then throws a very heavy jab at the fourth man Serra, guilty of having first provoked him and then had him expelled. His is a Bolerian crescendo. The tones remain the same, the accusations rise as he explains: «He doesn’t have the honesty to say what he said to me, the way he treated me and which generated my reaction. I would like to know if there is audio. For the first time in my career, someone spoke to me in an inexcusable way. What did he say? Right now there’s a situation where he either has a memory problem, because I was in the dressing room right after the match, or he was lucky that Piccinini was the fourth referee the last time I got a red light. And so he knows what I did after being sent off at the Olimpico against Turin. Piccinini can confirm it. At the time, I went to the locker room after the match against the grenade to apologize 50 times to the referee because my words meant that I deserved the red light». It’s different now.

UNPRECEDENTED LIVE

Mou does not rule out anything, not even of take legal action: «In Piccinini’s dressing room they told me that there is no recording of the words, what they say is not recorded. I want to understand if it’s true. Then I would like to understand if someone from the prosecutor’s office was present, who generally hears everything, everywhere, every word, both in the tunnel and on the bench. I want to understand if they have heard anything. If next weekend Serra is the referee or the fourth official in a league match, in a big match like Fiorentina-Milan, or in Serie C, or in the Spring, if he’s in, I won’t get over it. I want to understand if I can do something from a legal point of view ». boom.

MOURINHO-SERRA, WHAT HAPPENED

But what really happened? The television images help in part. The contact that unleashes the coach’s anger is between Tsadjout and Kumbulla. José shoots like a spring from the bench and goes towards the fourth official Serra who at that point would seem to answer him with a bad face «Fact your f…yours». Mou, for once surprised and incredulous at what he has just heard, repeats the sentence (“Make your own … yours?”) And from there a question and answer begins between the two. A few seconds and Serra calls referee Piccinini who, after listening to his colleague, decides to expel the Roma coach. At the moment when the red light is waved, a new lip from Serra arrives, addressed to the Portuguese: «Everyone takes you for the cu…Go home, go home». Open up heaven. The coach Rapetti and that of the goalkeepers Nuno Santos support the Special, joining the protests. «It’s him, it’s him» indicates the technician together with his collaborators, accusing the fourth man. There is nothing to do. On the pitch he ends there. Outside, probably not.