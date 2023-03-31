Mineral salts are essential for maintaining good health and sports performanceespecially for people who regularly engage in physical activity or sport. During exercise, the body loses fluids and electrolytes through sweatwhich can lead to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances if not properly replenished.

Mineral salts and sports: which ones are really needed

The mineral salts, which include sodium, potassium, chloride, magnesium and calcium, play an important role in regulating fluid balance, maintaining proper muscle and nerve function, and supporting optimal athletic performance. Here’s an in-depth look at each of these important mineral salts and their sources:

Sodium

Sodium is an important electrolyte helps regulate fluid balance and maintain proper functioning of nerves and muscles. It is lost in significant amounts through sweat during exercise, especially in hot and humid conditions. Good dietary sources of sodium include table salt, processed foods, such as soups and canned vegetables, and seasonings. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends that athletes get at least 500-700 mg of sodium per liter of fluid during exercise to maintain fluid balance and promote optimal athletic performance.

Potassium

Potassium is another electrolyte that helps regulate fluid balance, maintain healthy blood pressure, and support proper muscle and nerve function. Additionally, it is lost in significant amounts through sweat during exercise. Good dietary sources of potassium include fruits and vegetables, such as bananas, oranges, potatoes, sweet potatoes, spinach, and avocados. Other sources are milk, yogurt and beans. The recommended daily amount of potassium is around 2,500-3,000 mg per day for most adults, including athletes.

Chloride

Chloride is an electrolyte which, together with sodium, helps regulate fluid balance and maintain correct hydration levels. It is also lost in significant amounts through sweat during exercise. Food sources of chloride include table salt, seaweed, tomatoes, lettuce and celery. The recommended daily dose of chloride is approximately 2,300-3,600 mg per day for most adults, including athletes.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral, important for maintaining healthy bones, regulating muscle and nerve function, and supporting a healthy immune system. It is also lost in small amounts through sweat during exercise. Good dietary sources of magnesium are nuts and seeds, such as almonds, cashews and pumpkin seeds, as well as leafy green vegetables, whole grains and legumes. The recommended daily amount of magnesium is approximately 400-420 mg per day for adult men and 310-320 mg per day for adult women.

Soccer

Football is essential for building and maintaining strong bones and teeth, and for regulating muscle and nerve function. It is not lost in significant amounts through sweat during exercise, but it is still important for athletes to get adequate amounts to support bone health and proper muscle function. Good dietary sources of calcium include dairy products, such as milk, yogurt and cheese, as well as green leafy vegetables, enriched plant milks and enriched orange juice. The recommended daily amount of calcium is approximately 1,000-1,300 mg per day for most adults, including athletes.

Minimum doses of minerals for those who play sports

The minimum amount of mineral salts needed per day for athletes and people who engage in regular physical activity can vary based on several factors, including the type, intensity and duration of exercise, as well as individual needs and preferences.

In general, the recommended daily intake levels for minerals commonly lost in sweat during exercise are:

Sodium: 500 to 700 mg per liter of fluid during exercise

Potassium: 2,500 to 3,000 mg per day

Chloride: 2,300 to 3,600 mg per day

Magnesium: 400 to 420 mg per day for adult men and 310 to 320 mg per day for adult women.

Soccer: 1,000 to 1,300 mg per day.

It `s important to note that these are general guidelines and that individual needs may vary based on factors such as body size, exercise habits and food preferences. It is always best to consult a healthcare professional or registered dietician to determine the specific nutrient needs based on your situation.

In conclusion, ensuring an adequate supply of mineral salts is one important part of maintaining optimal health and athletic performance for people who regularly engage in physical activity or sport. A balanced and varied diet that includes a wide range of nutrient-dense foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and lean proteins, can provide the minerals needed to support optimal athletic performance. In some cases, electrolyte-rich sports drinks or supplements may be beneficial during prolonged or strenuous exercise to help replenish lost electrolytes.

