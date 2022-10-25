The curtain falls on the eleventh season of the Mini Challenge, with Silvestrini champion of the Evo class, while Raffetti wins the title in the Academy by winning it over Maccari by just two points

Alessandro Pinto

Only the official status was missing and it has arrived. Silvestrini is crowned champion of the eleventh season of the Mini Challenge, the first of the newly born Evo class. Third place in race 1 was enough for the Apulian driver to obtain the mathematical certainty of a title already mortgaged in the final of a season that saw him absolute dominator, since the opening tests of Vallelunga. His most direct rival, Bagnasco, can be consoled with the victory in race 1 which confirms him in second place in the general classification after last season’s title. Mattia Raffetti, on the other hand, graduated champion of the Mini Challenge Academy thanks to a fourth and a third place at Mugello, to seal a great season finale.

we are 1 — In race 1 it is Bagnasco who wins the victory in front of Palazzo and Silvestrini, who only needs third place to obtain the mathematical certainty of the Evo class title. on the Mini Jcw Evo for the last round of the season. In sixth position, winner among the youngsters of the Mini Challenge Academy, on the cars managed by Mini Roma by Promodrive, it is Edoardo Maccari who precedes Tommaso Roveda and Matteo Luvisi on the podium, while Mattia Raffetti is fourth in front of Matteo Marulla who closes the top ten and is the winner among the Pro cars. See also El Kaouakibi is training and is playing the starting spot on the right with Andreoni

we are 2 — After having conquered the first position a few laps from the start, the race of Palazzo ends up in the gravel outside the San Donato which leads him to overturn and forces the race direction to enter the safety car. At the restart Silvestrini takes advantage of it, who fights with Bagnasco up to the checkered flag staging the duel that has seen both protagonists throughout the season. To complete the podium is Gentili who closes in front of seventh square for Francesco Miotto (Progetto E20 Motorsport) who wins in the Pro class in front of the young people of the Maccari Academy, Luvisi and Raffetti who, thanks to the third place, becomes champion

mini challenge 2022: finals, order of arrival race 1 — Ugo Federico Bagnasco (AC Racing) Ages 27’30.146; Andrea Palazzo (AC Racing) Evo +5.896; Paolo Silvestrini (Pro.E20 Motosport) Evo +17.056; Alberto Cioffi (Style by AC Racing) Evo +54.517; Stefano Bianconi (Pro.Motosport) +55.757; Edoardo Maccari (Mini Promodrive) Lite + 1’18.832; Tommaso Roveda (Promodrive) Lite + 1’21.170; Matteo Luvisi (Mini Promodrive) Lite +1’30.729; Mattia Raffetti (Mini Promodrive) Lite + 1’30.867; Matteo Marulla (Pro.E20 Motosport) Pro + 1’39.380; Erika Lavazza (Mini Promodrive) Lite + 1’46.420; Roberto Gentili (Ceccato Motors) Evo +1 lap; Fulvio Ferri (Pro.E20 Motosport) Pro +1 lap;

MINI CHALLENGE 2022: FINALS, ARRIVAL ORDER RACE 2 — Paolo Silvestrini (Pro.E20 Motosport) Ages 27’37.961; Ugo Federico Bagnasco (AC Racing) Evo +0.681; Roberto Gentili (Ceccato Motors) Evo +1; Alberto Cioffi (Style by AC Racing) Evo +25.595; Stefano Bianconi (Pro.Motosport) Evo +25.859; Giuseppe Montalbano (Tuttosport by AC Racing) Evo +35.544; Francesco Miotto (Pro.E20 Motosport) Pro +36.944; Edoardo Maccari (Mini Promodrive) Lite +44.964; Matteo Luvisi (Mini Promodrive) Lite +47.022; Tommaso Roveda (Promodrive) Lite +49.451; Erika Lavazza (Mini Promodrive) Lite +57.118; Roberto Macina (Pro.Motosport) Pro +1 giro; See also Portugal Prospects: The three main players in the defense line are injured and Ronaldo chases another goal record – yqqlm

jcw evo Mini class ranking — Paolo Maria Silvestrini 225 points; Ugo Federico Bagnasco 186; Roberto Gentili 149; Alberto Cioffi 104; Andrea Palazzo 99; Giuseppe Montalbano 63; “Pussy” 58; Enrico Bettera 28; Robin Appleqvist 12;

CLASSIFICATION MINI JCW pro — Stefano Bianconi 90 points; Matteo Marulla – Francesco Miotto 73 points; Roberto Macina – Fulvio Ferri 69 points; Pietro Agoglia 52 points; Matteo Bacci 34; Biagio Caruso 8; “Chameleon” 8.

MINI CLASS RANKING JCW academy — Mattia Raffetti 85 points; Edoardo Maccari 83; Tommaso Roveda 71; Matteo Luvisi 70; Erika Lavazza 40; Adam Sasha 15; Enrico Sorcinelli 7.