Minimum wage, meeting at Palazzo Chigi between the Government and the opposition. Uphill agreement

The minority puts on the table the unitary proposal for a wage of no less than 9 euros per hour, but Giorgia Meloni’s perplexities are known

The meeting between the government and the opposition on the minimum wage is underway at Palazzo Chigi. The executive delegation, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is made up of the two deputy prime ministers, Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini (the latter via video link), the Minister of Labor Elvira Calderone and the undersecretaries to the presidency Antonio Mantovano and Giovanbattista Fazzolari. All the leaders of the oppositions were present, except Italia Viva: Elly Schlein with the dem manager at work Maria Cecilia Guerra for the Democratic Party, Giuseppe Conte with the former Minister of Labor Nunzia Catalfo, the leader of Action Carlo Calenda with the group leader in the Chamber Matteo Richetti, the secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni, Angelo Bonelli and Eleonora Evi for Green Europe, Riccardo Magi and Benedetto Della Vedova for +Europe.

Few chances of success

Right now a minimum wage deal looks like a takeover. The oppositions will put their unitary proposal on the table for a wage of no less than 9 euros per hour, but the prime minister Giorgia Meloni has already shown deep perplexity (“there is a risk of worsening the situation”). «Let’s go and hear what news the government has on our proposal. Meanwhile we have forced them to face three and a half million poor workers. Let’s go and hear what they have to tell us», says Elly Schlein heading to the meeting.

Knots to untie

The Government guarantees that the attitude will be one of real listening and discussion, because there is the belief that wages are a pre-eminent issue. But the prime minister will not relaunch with her own counter-strategy of actions and rules: she will take the time to make a synthesis that takes into account both what will emerge at the table with the center-left, and the not always coinciding projects of the majority forces: “There it is the margin for presenting a serious proposal against low wages together with the opposition,” Meloni said in recent days. The leaders of the centre-left will arrive at Palazzo Chigi strengthened by a joint law proposal which combines minimum hours and collective bargaining, but they will sit down carrying different premises and attitudes on their shoulders.

