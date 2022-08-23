Chinese censorship also hits cartoons: in order to send a more conciliatory social message, Beijing has changed the ending of the animated film, the latest film in the saga, ‘Minions 2 – Come Gru diventa cattivissimo’ (‘Minions: the rise of Gru’) released in Italy on August 18, and which has already earned 640 million dollars globally: but in the version that will be released in China – the largest film market in the world – the cartoon will have a different ending. A studied happyending to thisso that good triumphs over evil, as it had already done with other Hollywood films.

Happy ending for the Green Dragon

In fact, in the Chinese version, the final scene of the special edition for the huge film market of the Dragon sees the supervillain Gru give up his criminal and dissolute life to return to normality and achieve the greatest achievement of being “the father of his three daughters. “. In the original, blockbuster, Gru, voiced by Steve Carellinstead, he leaves with his partner in misdeeds Wild Knuckles, who faked his death to avoid being captured. Chinese censors altered the story to authorize theatrical screening, but the change hasn’t escaped social media users in Mandarin, who turned it into a viral theme over the weekend with a series of posts and screenshot of the film shared on Weibohe local Twitter.

Unable to shoot alternative scenes, the Chinese authorities have added signs in which it is said that “Willy was caught by the police, and served 20 years in prison”. While Gru “has returned to his family, and his greatest achievement is being the father of his three daughters”.

Criticism of… mandarin

Sir, an online movie reviewer with 14.4 million followers, noted that the Chinese version of the film is one minute longer than the international one. “Is it just us who need guidance and special care for fear that a cartoon will corrupt us?” DuSir commented in a post posted on Saturday. China imposes a quota on the number of films from abroad that can be shown in national cinemas: but the films have been sifted through, often with omissions or altered from the original version.

Modifications: the previous ones

Last year, for example, Chinese viewers of ‘Fight Club‘, a 1999 cult movie, noted that the finale, in which the protagonist and his alter ego blow up a series of skyscrapers, was not featured in the version shown on the Tencent Video streaming site. In the modified script the police “quickly understood the whole plan and arrested all the criminals, successfully preventing the chain explosions.” The changes were widely criticized by Chinese fans of the original film, even provoking spiteful comments from the film’s director and the author of the novel on which it was based. Tencent subsequently had to restore the original ending. Last week, China pointed out of wanting more respect from American filmmakers than the Dragon culturein a rare comment by the Communist Party’s Propaganda Department accompanying the rejection of a series of US films.

In 2018 Peppa Pig was banned from social media in China, judged a ‘subversive icon. But the cartoon, which entered China in 2015, had already had 13 billion views on iQiyi, the Asian equivalent of Netflix.

Tarantino exception

The only exception to the demands of Chinese censorship was director Qientin Tarantino. For ‘Once upon a time… a Hollywood‘ (protagonist Brad Pitt) refused to re-shoot some scenes in which he represented “in an unacceptable way”, to the Chinese, the hero of Kung fu Bruce Lee. The refusal of him led to the blocking of the release of the film, just seven days from the scheduled date.

The Chinese press

“A censored epilogue, added specifically for Chinese viewers, changed the tone of the comedy and earned derision from online viewers. In this version Gru, the protagonist becomes good and the villain is arrested writes the website China Today -. The two main villains of the film go unpunished in the original version. Photographs of the bizarre ending of the Chinese version have started circulating on Chinese social media. According to the new ending that is revealed through some still images accompanied by a caption, one of the villains received a long prison sentence for his crimes, while the other became a caring father, which some have interpreted as a reference to politics. Chinese for encourage the increase in births“.