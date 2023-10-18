Home » Minnesota celebrates second win of the season with Rossi
Sports

Minnesota celebrates second win of the season with Rossi

by admin
Minnesota celebrates second win of the season with Rossi

The Minnesota Wild celebrated their second win of the season in the North American National Hockey League (NHL) on Tuesday. In the 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in front of over 21,100 fans at the Bell Center, Minnesota scored three goals while outnumbered and two goals outnumbered. Vorarlberg’s Marco Rossi remained without a scorer point in 13:56 minutes of ice time.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Eric Bolte

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead with two shorthanders from Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar within 25 seconds of the ninth minute. Joel Eriksson Ek (23rd, 46th) and Kirill Kaprisow (38th) scored in the power play.

More dazu in National Hockey League

See also  turin. Mirafiori, a university campus with laboratories and green spaces on the ashes of the former factory

You may also like

Chivas Reinstates Separated Players Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderon,...

bad first for Andimoda Ragusa

Tianjin Football Association Signs Cooperation Agreement with Belgrade...

Intense Showdown Ends in a Draw: Mexico and...

SALOMON IS PREMIUM PARTNER OF MILAN CORTINA 2026

The Top Riders Showcased Their Skills on Guilin’s...

Carried by a double from Benjamin Pavard, the...

Mexico’s Solid Performance against Germany Puts Jaime Lozano’s...

Italy was beaten 3-1 by England in qualifying...

The National Swimming Team Intensifies Training and Aims...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy