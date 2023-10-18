Minnesota celebrates second win of the season with Rossi

The Minnesota Wild celebrated their second win of the season in the North American National Hockey League (NHL) on Tuesday. In the 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens in front of over 21,100 fans at the Bell Center, Minnesota scored three goals while outnumbered and two goals outnumbered. Vorarlberg’s Marco Rossi remained without a scorer point in 13:56 minutes of ice time.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Eric Bolte

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead with two shorthanders from Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar within 25 seconds of the ninth minute. Joel Eriksson Ek (23rd, 46th) and Kirill Kaprisow (38th) scored in the power play.

