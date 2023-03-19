13
There are hours of doubts and insecurities at the Minnesota Timberwolves regarding the injury suffered by Anthony Edwards in Friday night’s match against the Chicago Bulls. The player missed tonight’s game in Toronto and the franchise has not provided any indications on recovery times. Edwards was on the sideline with a brace protecting his injured ankle.
