An additional win and the Denver Nuggets would have qualified for the NBA Conference Semifinals on Sunday. But, at home, the Minnesota Timberwolves finally won (114-108 ap) and are only led three sets to one in the first round of the play-offs. Nikola Jokic (Denver) however split 43 points. As for the “olves”, Anthony Edwards scored 34 and Rudy Gobert signed a double-double (14 pts, 15 rebounds).