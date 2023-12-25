Home » Minnesota forward Kaprizov was voted the best player of the week in the NHL
Sports

Minnesota forward Kaprizov was voted the best player of the week in the NHL

by admin
Minnesota forward Kaprizov was voted the best player of the week in the NHL

Kirill Kaprizov from Minnesota won this year’s penultimate poll for the best hockey player of the week in the NHL. In the period under review, the Russian forward decided two matches in overtime and scored a total of four goals and three assists in a total of four matches. New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad was named the second star, and another forward Patrick Kane from Detroit became the third awardee.

See also  Skip the second doping control to follow Inter in Istanbul, this is what Fabio Fognini risks

You may also like

Figure Skating – National Championships and 14th Winter...

Official Note of the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation

Basketball, Passalacqua wins against Battipaglia

If there is no exclusive news, there must...

Painful defeat for Colts and Raimann

Mitch Garver agrees to a two-year deal with...

CHRISTMAS VERTICAL | Sportdimontagna.com

Reversal, maturity, and expectations—Chinese Badminton Association Chairman Zhang...

At the moment this is how the 2024...

KRC Genk wants the match against Antwerp to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy