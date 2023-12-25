Minnesota forward Kaprizov was voted the best player of the week in the NHL

Kirill Kaprizov from Minnesota won this year’s penultimate poll for the best hockey player of the week in the NHL. In the period under review, the Russian forward decided two matches in overtime and scored a total of four goals and three assists in a total of four matches. New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad was named the second star, and another forward Patrick Kane from Detroit became the third awardee.

