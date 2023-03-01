Home Sports Minnesota gets two points and two forwards
Minnesota Wild has continued its winning streak in the National Hockey League (NHL) and has also added two forwards. The team, where Austria’s hopeful Marco Rossi is currently only available in the farm team in Iowa, defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 after a penalty shoot-out on Tuesday (local time). The match winner was goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson, who saved 39 shots on goal and parried all three attempts by the guests in the shoot-out.

Minnesota has picked up 13 points out of a possible 14 in its recent seven games and is second in the Central Division. Going into the final quarter of the regular season, the St. Paul side have a seven-point lead in the fight for a playoff spot.

Already with a view to the play-off, general manager Bill Guerin hit the transfer market on Tuesday. Three days before the end of the transfer window, Minnesota signed forward Marcus Johansson from the Washington Capitals and the currently injured Gustav Nyquist from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Bruins continue to win

The Boston Bruins, currently the best team in the league, celebrated a 4-3 overtime win at the Calgary Flames, not least thanks to Linus Ullmark. The 29-year-old Sweden goalkeeper, who scored himself at the weekend, saved 54 shots on target, a club record. Boston holds 99 points from 60 games after eight wins in a row.

