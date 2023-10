For striker Marco Rossi, his personal winning streak has come to an end after three NHL games with scorer points. The 22-year-old from Vorarlberg and Minnesota lost 3:4 to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

For the Minnesota Wild it was the fifth defeat in the last six games. Rossi, who had scored two goals and provided an assist in recent days, was on the ice for 16:39 minutes and had a shot on goal.

