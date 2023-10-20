Minnesota suffers second NHL defeat with Rossi

The Minnesota Wild suffered their second defeat in the fourth game of the season in the National Hockey League (NHL). The team led by 22-year-old Marco Rossi from Vorarlberg had to admit defeat to the Los Angeles Kings 3:7 in front of their home crowd. Rossi had 15:35 minutes of ice time without a scorer point.

The Wild had a 2-1 lead after eight minutes, but at the end of the first period it was already 2-4 for the Kings after a brace from Pierre-Luc Dubois within twelve seconds. Shortly before the end of the game, the Californians made things clear with two empty net goals.

